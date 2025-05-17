New Saskatchewan Roughriders OL Sean McEwen will be ‘out for a while’ with injury: Corey Mace

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be without one of their prized free-agent acquisitions for the foreseeable future.

At the team’s State of the Nation fan Q&A in Saskatoon on Saturday, head coach Corey Mace revealed that centre Sean McEwen will be “out a while” due to an injury suffered in training camp. Mace did not provide details on the nature of the injury or the timetable for return, saying only that “it sucks.”

McEwen reportedly suffered the injury during one-on-ones on Tuesday and has been sitting out of practice since Wednesday as a result. The team initially said that it wasn’t something they were ‘super stressed about’ but wanted the 31-year-old to undergo further evaluation before providing a full assessment. After seeking those opinions, it now appears their projected starting centre will not be ready for the start of the year.

The six-foot-one, 295-pound blocker joined the Riders this offseason after playing 132 career regular-season games with the Toronto Argonauts and Calgary Stampeders. A first-round pick in the 2015 CFL Draft, he is a three-time All-CFL selection, a three-time All-West Division selection, and one-time All-East Division selection.

With McEwen on the shelf, Zack Fry has been taking starting reps at centre with Logan Ferland at left guard and Jacob Brammer at right guard. The Riders will open their preseason on Saturday, May 24 when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.