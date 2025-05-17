Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign former Oklahoma State OL Preston Wilson

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed American offensive lineman Preston Wilson to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-four, 295-pound blocker played 59 games over six seasons at Oklahoma State University, making 46 starts. He served primarily as the Cowboy’s right guard, making 24 consecutive starts there to end his college career, but also spent time at left guard, centre, and right tackle. In addition to his on-field exploits, the Argyle, Tex. native was named to the Academic All-Big 12 team five times.

In a corresponding move, the Ticats have placed American defensive lineman Marquise Copeland on the suspended list.