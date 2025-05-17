Canadian receiver Nick Mardner carted off the field with injury during Ottawa Redblacks’ scrimmage: report

The Ottawa Redblacks’ annual training camp scrimmage may have come at a serious cost.

According to a report from TSN 1200’s AJ Jakubec, Canadian receiver Nick Mardner had to be carted off the field with an apparent leg injury. No official word has been provided on the injury but it “did not look good.” This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

Mardner was selected by the Redblacks with the second overall pick in the 2024 CFL Draft. The six-foot-six, 208-pound pass-catcher started all 18 games in his rookie season, making 26 catches for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

The native of Oakville, Ont. played five seasons of collegiate football at the University of Hawai’i, the University of Cincinnati, and Auburn University, catching 81 passes for 1,488 yards and 11 touchdowns. He had his best collegiate season in 2021 with the Rainbow Warriors when he made 46 catches for 913 yards and five touchdowns to be named All-Mountain West honourable mention.

The Redblacks are expected to start at least one Canadian receiver and an extended absence for Mardner would open the door for rookie Keelan White, who was selected third overall in the 2025 CFL Draft. The North Vancouver, B.C. native played 57 games for the University of Montana, recording 161 receptions for 1,862 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The only other Canadian receivers on Ottawa’s roster are rookie sixth-round pick Ethan Jordan, who amassed 243 receptions for 3,274 yards and 27 touchdowns at Wilfrid Laurier University, and undrafted free agent Darius Simmons.

The Redblacks will open their preseason on Saturday, May 24 when they visit the Montreal Alouettes.