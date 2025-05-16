Victoria’s Murray Clarke eyes 600th game as CFL unveils referees for 2025 season

The 2025 CFL season will feature plenty of on-field milestones and not all of them will be achieved by the players.

On Friday, the league announced the 49 members of the Canadian Professional Football Officials Association who will referee games this year. Among those returning is Murray Clarke, who enters his 33rd CFL campaign with 589 games under his belt.

The 64-year-old from Victoria, B.C. is expected to cross the 600-game threshold sometime this fall. The next most experienced CFL official, Andre Proulx, has officiated just 445 games thus far.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Tayler Anderson of Langley, B.C. is the only official slated to make his CFL debut this year. Iain Cropper of Saskatoon, Sask., David Kendall of Red Deer, Alta., and Jordan Titosky of Edmonton, Alta. are all slated to reach the 100-game plateau, and Tim Kroeker of Saskatoon, Sask. is on-pace to hit the 300-mark.

“Officials are such an important part of our game, but too often, their work goes unnoticed, and their tremendous efforts go underappreciated,” chief football operations officer and head of Grey Cup and events Greg Dick said in a statement. “They set the standard for safe and fair play, and they manage game-flow. They grow the game by ensuring it’s played the right way. Without our incredible officials, Canadian football would not be where it is today.”

The 49 referees chosen for the upcoming season hail from eight different provinces and 14 local officiating associations across the country. Newfoundland and Prince Edward Island are the only regions not represented.

The full list of CFL officials can be seen below.

2025 CFL OFFICATING ROSTER

​(Name | No. | Hometown | CFL Games officiated)