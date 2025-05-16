Saskatchewan Roughriders release rookie Canadian FB Natan Girouard-Langlois

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released Canadian fullback Natan Girouard-Langlois.

The six-foot, 253-pound rookie was signed as an undrafted free agent after spending four collegiate seasons with the Université de Montréal. He appeared in 34 games for the Carabins, rushing 39 times for 202 career yards and two touchdowns and catching 13 passes for 197 yards. In 2023, he was named an RSEQ conference all-star fullback.

Leading up to the 2025 Draft, Girouard-Langlois attended the CFL Combine in Regina where he completed 31 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, ranking second among the 77 athletes present. He also attended the 2024 East-West Bowl.

The Riders are slated to hold their annual Green and White scrimmage this Saturday. The team will open their preseason on Saturday, May 24 in Winnipeg.