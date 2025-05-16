Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign journeyman collegiate RB Treshaun Ward, one other

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have added a pair of Americans to their training camp roster in running back Treshaun Ward and linebacker Kyler Fisher.

Ward wrapped up his collegiate career this past season at Boston College, running for 406 yards and two touchdowns on 77 carries, with 15 catches for 268 receiving yards and four scores in 11 games. He spent the 2023 campaign at Kansas State, where he earned an All-Big 12 honourable mention after rushing for 643 yards and five touchdowns on 124 carries, with 17 catches for 129 receiving yards and two scores in 12 games.

The five-foot-10, 190-pound collegiate journeyman began at Florida State in 2019 and appeared in 26 games over four seasons. He rushed for 1,241 yards and 12 touchdowns on 188 carries, with 28 catches for 210 receiving yards and one score.

Fisher played 58 games over five seasons at Iowa, primarily as a special teamer. He recorded 64 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, and two pass breakups as a Hawkeye. The five-foot-11, 230-pounder was originally a walk-on after excelling as a running back in high school.

In a corresponding move, the team has suspended American offensive lineman Darrin Paulo and released Canadian offensive lineman John Kourtis.

Kourtis was selected with the 61st overall pick in the seventh round of the 2024 CFL Draft out of the University of Saskatchewan. The Toronto, Ont. native has played 20 games for the Huskies over the last two seasons. He began his collegiate career at Liberty University where he suited up in 34 games over five seasons as a backup.