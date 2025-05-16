Corey Mace dubs former fifth-round CFL Draft pick Daniel Johnson ‘most improved player’ at Riders’ training camp

CFL players are usually expected to take a big step forward entering their second professional season, but one member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 2024 draft class appears to have exceeded those expectations: offensive lineman Daniel Johnson.

“I would go out on a limb and just say he’s probably been the most improved player for us at this camp. He’s been outstanding,” head coach Corey Mace said when asked about the 25-year-old. “Man, I’m really pleased with D.J. You get to know him and, shoot, he’s a better person than he is a player, and he’s a damn good player. I can’t say enough good things about D.J.”

Johnson was selected by the Riders with the 41st overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 CFL Draft but did not play a game in his rookie season, spending the year on the practice roster. Prior to joining the team, he attended mini-camp with the Indianapolis Colts but was not offered a contract.

The native of London, Ont. began his collegiate career as a tight end at Kent State before converting to offensive tackle. He later transferred to Purdue but struggled to consistently stay on the field due to knee injuries, most notably a torn ACL suffered in 2022. He dressed for just 23 games between the two schools and made only 10 starts, but drew rave reviews from coaches in the process and was a recipient of the Big Ten Sportsmanship award as a senior.

The Riders understood that they would have to be patient with the prospect and wait for him to get fully healthy before seeing what they had.

“Last year, he came in a little bit dinged up. I think he had a mini-camp somewhere in the NFL and he was a little dinged up,” Mace explained. “We had the time and we saw little flashes of it towards the end of last year when he was practicing with us.”

Those flashes have continued in training camp so far, though it remains to be seen how large a role Johnson might play. The Riders are currently projected to start just two Canadian offensive linemen with Logan Ferland slotted in at left guard and Zack Fry currently filling in at centre while prized free-agent addition Sean McEwen nurses a training camp injury. That leaves the second-year standout battling for backup reps with veteran Philippe Gagnon, touted rookie Erik Andersen, and depth journeyman Braydon Noll.

The six-foot-five, 307-pound blocker’s status as a true tackle makes him unique among that group and he should garner plenty of action during the Green and White scrimmage on Saturday. The Riders will then gear up for their preseason opener on Saturday, May 24 in Winnipeg.