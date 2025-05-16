The Canadian Football League and its Players’ Association have had discussions about allowing CFL players to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, according to a report by the Canadian Press.
The L.A. Games will mark the first time that flag football is included in the Olympics. NFL owners are expected to vote next week on a resolution that would allow a limited number of players to compete at the event. The CFL could follow suit but faces logistical challenges, as the games will run from July 14 to 30 right in the middle of the league’s season.
In a statement to CP, the CFL indicated that they are invested in finding a workaround despite those challenges.
“It would be incredible to see CFL players compete at the 2028 Olympics. Despite the challenge of the Games taking part midway through our season, participation remains our goal — and the CFL is fully committed to finding a way to make it happen.”
CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian is also in favour of CFL players participating in Los Angeles, even though it would likely require tweaks to the league’s current collective bargaining agreement.
“We’ve had discussions and they’re ongoing in terms of how to make this work because I think both parties would support it,” Elimimian told the wire service. “It’s just logistically, how to make it work?
“Having our Canadian talent on the world stage would be important for the country, Canadian football and Canadian sports overall because you’re talking about reaching the grassroots. Can you imagine if Canada was able to pull off a gold medal? That would be incredible.”
Under the terms of the NFL’s proposed resolution, a limit of one player per franchise would be allowed to participate on each national team participating. While the number of Canadian skill position players playing in the four-down league has never been higher, CFL players would be invaluable for rounding out Canada’s roster.
Team Canada’s national men’s flag football team finished seventh at last year’s IFAF World Championships in Finland and are not guaranteed to qualify for the Olympics, with the guidelines for the number of teams participating and regional breakdown still not officially announced. Earlier this month, longtime CFL coach Paul LaPolice was named the head coach of the men’s program and will oversee preparations for 2028.