The Canadian Football League and its Players’ Association have had discussions about allowing CFL players to participate in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, according to a report by the Canadian Press.

The L.A. Games will mark the first time that flag football is included in the Olympics. NFL owners are expected to vote next week on a resolution that would allow a limited number of players to compete at the event. The CFL could follow suit but faces logistical challenges, as the games will run from July 14 to 30 right in the middle of the league’s season.

In a statement to CP, the CFL indicated that they are invested in finding a workaround despite those challenges.

“It would be incredible to see CFL players compete at the 2028 Olympics. Despite the challenge of the Games taking part midway through our season, participation remains our goal — and the CFL is fully committed to finding a way to make it happen.”

CFLPA president Solomon Elimimian is also in favour of CFL players participating in Los Angeles, even though it would likely require tweaks to the league’s current collective bargaining agreement.

“We’ve had discussions and they’re ongoing in terms of how to make this work because I think both parties would support it,” Elimimian told the wire service. “It’s just logistically, how to make it work?