B.C. Lions sign American DL Jalil Clemons, release Canadian FB Dylan St. Pierre

The B.C. Lions have signed American defensive lineman Jalil Clemons to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-three, 240-pound edge rusher has spent the past three years at Southern Mississippi, recording 53 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, four sacks, and one pass knockdown in 24 games. He transferred to the Golden Eagles after playing 26 games over three seasons at Memphis, where he made 36 total tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, and three sacks.

In a corresponding move, the Lions have released Canadian fullback Dylan St. Pierre.

The six-foot-two, 227-pound native of Ottawa, Ont. spent much of the last two seasons on B.C.’s practice roster, dressing for the West Final in 2023 and three regular-season games in 2024. St. Pierre played receiver for the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees from 2016 to 2022, recording 45 receptions for 444 yards and five touchdowns over 33 career games.

The Lions will open their preseason on Monday, May 19 when they host the Calgary Stampeders at Starlight Stadium in Victoria.