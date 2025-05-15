Toronto Argonauts deem LB Wynton McManis ‘day-to-day’ with knee injury: report

The Toronto Argonauts appear to be playing it safe with one of their biggest stars in training camp.

According to a report from TSN’s Matthew Scianitti, veteran linebacker Wynton McManis sat out Thursday’s practice due to an injury suffered on Wednesday. The 30-year-old was seen with ice on his right knee and was walking with a limp.

McManis reportedly declined to say when he might return to practice and the team has officially dubbed him “day-to-day.”

The native of Memphis, Tenn. is the CFL’s highest-paid linebacker and the leader of the Argos’ defence. He made 57 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, one sack, one interception, and a defensive touchdown in 2024, but was limited to just 12 games due to a mid-season injury. His return helped spur Toronto to a Grey Cup title, with him recording six tackles and a pivotal pick-six in the championship upset of Winnipeg.

During his CFL career to date, McManis has recorded 328 tackles, 52 special teams tackles, 12 sacks, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and scored three defensive touchdowns in 79 games. Since signing with the Argos in 2022, he has been named a CFL all-star twice and won two Grey Cups.

Toronto will have their Double Blue scrimmage on Monday, May 19 before opening the preseason in Hamilton on Saturday, May 24. Their regular-season opener is set for Friday, June 6 when they visit the Montreal Alouettes.