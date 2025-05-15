Ticket sales for B.C. Lions’ season-opener surpass 40,000 in 48 hours since Snoop Dogg announcement

Tickets for the B.C. Lions’ 2025 season-opener have flown off the shelves since the team revealed that Snoop Dogg would perform this year’s pre-game concert.

On Thursday, the team announced that more than 40,000 tickets have already been sold for the event, with much of the momentum coming in the 48 hours since the unveiling.

“The response for Snoop Dogg has been outstanding,” Lions’ president Duane Vienneau said in a statement. “Our owner Amar Doman has delivered on his mission to make a premier event on our city’s summer calendar. We are excited to once again bring in a huge headliner.”

This marks the fourth straight year the Lions have had a high-profile musical act perform at their home opener, helping spike attendance. OneRepublic drew a crowd of 34,082 in 2022, LL Cool J garnered 33,103 fans in 2023, and 50 Cent almost sold out the stadium with an audience of 53,788 in 2024. That set a new franchise record for a home opener crowd.

B.C.’s attendance has increased by 31.9 percent since 2022 as the team averaged crowds of 26,883 last season, its best figure since 2014.

Snoop Dogg is one of the most recognizable names in the history of hip hop, selling over 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million albums worldwide. His smash hit single “Drop It Like It’s Hot” reached No. 1 on the U.S. charts in 2004 with other top ten singles including “Gin and Juice,” “Beautiful,” “Sensual Seduction,” “Young, Wild & Free,” “Bad Decisions,” and “What’s My Name?”

In 2018, Snoop Dogg was added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2022, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. He has received 17 nominations at the Grammy Awards.

The 53-year-old native of Long Beach, Calif. will take to the stage on Saturday, June 7. The Lions kick off against the Edmonton Elks at 10:00 p.m. EST.