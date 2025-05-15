Montreal Alouettes release DL Jordan Domineck, sign one

The Montreal Alouettes have released American defensive end Jordan Domineck.

The 25-year-old appeared in five games for the Alouettes last season and made 10 defensive tackles. He also dressed for the East Final.

Domineck split his collegiate career between stops at Georgia Tech, Arkansas, and Colorado. In 56 career NCAA games, he made 188 total tackles, 41 tackles for loss, 21.5 sacks, eight forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries, including two for touchdowns.

In a corresponding move, the Alouettes signed American defensive end Jalen Harris to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-four, 257-pound edge rusher originally signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2023 and spent much of the season on the practice roster before being poached by the Washington Commanders. He went on to play five games for the team, registering six tackles. He later spent time with the DC Defenders and San Antonio Brahmas of the UFL but did not see game action.

Harris played collegiately at the University of Arizona, where he appeared in 56 games. He recorded 171 total tackles, 26 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, 11 pass deflections, and three forced fumbles. The native of Gilbert, Ari. is the son of Sean Harris, who spent seven seasons as an NFL linebacker.