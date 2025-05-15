Green Bay Packers’ QB Taylor Elgersma named OUA male athlete of the year

Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma has been named Ontario University Athletic’s male athlete of the year after an outstanding final season that saw him break barriers on both sides of the border.

The Wilfrid Laurier University passer was signed by the Green Bay Packers on May 12, becoming the fourth Canadian university quarterback to ever sign an NFL contract and the first in 37 years. That came on the heels of a historic pre-draft process in which he became just the second U Sports player and the first quarterback to participate in the prestigious Senior Bowl all-star game.

Elgersma won the Hec Crighton Trophy in 2024 as the top football player in U Sports, completing 73.5 percent of his passes for 4,011 yards with 34 touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also carried the football 40 times for 223 yards and six scores while leading the Golden Hawks to an 11-1 record and a Vanier Cup appearance.

Over four years with the Golden Hawks, the six-foot-five, 227-pound QB completed 72 percent of his passes for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns versus 28 interceptions in 39 games. He rushed 122 times for 572 yards, averaging 4.7 per carry, and 18 touchdowns. In the past two seasons, the London, Ont. native was named the OUA’s Most Valuable Player, earning first-team All-Canadian honours in 2024 and a second-team selection in 2023.

Elgersma is the 10th football player to win the OUA’s top honour since it was first handed out in 1992, with the last being current Edmonton Elks’ quarterback Tre Ford in 2021-22. Laurier head coach Michael Faulds, who was also named the top athlete in 2009-10, took home the honours as OUA coach of the year.

The pair are now automatically finalists for their respective awards at the U Sports level, where they will contend with the winners from the three other conferences.