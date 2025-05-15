B.C. Lions sign productive Division II receiver Preston Smith

The B.C. Lions have signed American wide receiver Preston Smith to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-four, 215-pound pass-catcher played 31 games over three seasons at Davenport University, a Division II program in Michigan. He caught 113 passes for 1,605 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Panthers, earning first-team All-GLIAC honours in 2023 and 2024, as well as a second-team selection in 2022.

Smith played his freshman season in 2021 at Adrian College, a Division III program in Michigan. The native of Sterling Height, Mich. led the Bulldogs with 42 receptions for 656 yards and six touchdowns that year.

The Lions will open their preseason on Monday, May 19 when they host the Calgary Stampeders at Starlight Stadium in Victoria. They open the regular season on Saturday, June 7 when they host the Edmonton Elks, a game that will feature a pre-game kickoff concert from Snoop Dogg.