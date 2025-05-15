B.C. Lions extend radio broadcast deal with 730 CKNW through 2026

B.C. Lions fans won’t have to change their radio dials for at least two more season, as the club has reached an extension with Corus Entertainment to keep their games on 730 CKNW through 2026.

“Our radio station is proud to be the home of the Lions, and we’re looking forward to cheering them on as they return to the field,” Kathyrn Stewart, 730 CKNW’s director of talk and talent, said in a statement.

“We’re sure this is going to be another thrilling season, and we can’t wait to share all of the action on air.”

Long-time play-by-play voice Bob “The Moj” Marjanovich and former CFL quarterback Giulio Caravatta will continue to be behind the microphone for all the Lions action in 2025. Their calls will be heard across the province on long-time affiliate stations, including CFAX 1070 in Victoria, AM 1150 in Kelowna, and Radio NL serving Kamloops, Ashcroft, Shuswap/Sorrento, Clearwater, Logan Lake, Blue River and Avola.

“Our organization is thrilled to continue our partnership with Corus Radio and CKNW, serving our great Lion fans across this province,” Lions’ president Duane Vienneau said as part of the announcement.

“CKNW has been there for many of the great moments in franchise history. We’re also grateful to have MOJ and Giulio, two of the very best and entertaining football broadcasters in our country, back calling the action.”

In addition to game action, CKNW will broadcast the clubs 1st and Now podcast at 10:00 p.m. every Tuesday night, featuring hosts Marjanovich, Matt Baker, and Nike Kowalski. That program will feature five live broadcasts from local pubs throughout the year, beginning June 3 at The Lamplighter.

Head coach Buck Pierce will also have a regular interview slot every Monday at 7:50 am on Mornings with Simi, while Vienneau and Baker will alternate Friday afternoon appearances on The Jas Johal Show.

The Lions will open their preseason on Monday, May 19 when they host the Calgary Stampeders at Starlight Stadium in Victoria. They open the regular season on Saturday, June 7 when they host the Edmonton Elks, a game that will feature a pre-game kickoff concert from Snoop Dogg.