Winnipeg Blue Bombers release seven, including QB Shea Patterson

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released seven players, including American quarterback Shea Patterson.

The 28-year-old dressed for a handful of games with Montreal in 2021 and Saskatchewan in 2023 but last season marked his first chance to start. He went 2-4-1 over seven starts, throwing for 1,655 yards, six touchdowns, and five interceptions. One of his two wins came against the Blue Bombers in mid-July, making him the only Roughriders quarterback to beat Winnipeg in 2024.

The native of Toledo, Ohio’s departure has left the Blue Bombers with four quarterbacks under contract — franchise passer Zach Collaros, incumbent backup Chris Streveler, second-year man Terry Wilson, and rookie Chase Artopoeus. University of Manitoba Bisons quarterback Cole Anseeuw is also on the field, though he’s not under contract as he’s a member of the CFL’s internship program.

The other players Winnipeg cut include American receiver Scott Brown, American offensive lineman Austin Euler, defensive lineman Ryan Johnson, defensive backs Patrick Rogers and Marcus Hillman, and American kicker Andrew Mevis.

CFL teams were required to reduce their rosters to 75 players plus non-counters on Tuesday, May 13 by 11:59 p.m. EDT.

The Blue Bombers will open the preseason on Saturday, May 24 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.