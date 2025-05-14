University of Toronto defensive coordinator Bob Mullen retires

University of Toronto defensive coordinator Bob Mullen is retiring, effective July 30, ending his almost 50-year coaching career.

“Bob has had a tremendous and everlasting impact on the Varsity Blues football family,” said Varsity Blues head coach Darrell Adams in a statement. “Being a first-time head coach in 2024, Mully was integral in my assimilation into U of T. Known for his dry humor as evidenced by his perfectly timed one-liners, Bob helped me grow as a coach, leader, mentor and, most importantly, a person. His knowledge, passion and expertise was needed, appreciated and will be sorely missed. I wish all the best to Coach Mullen and his family as he enters the next phase of his life.”

Mullen served as the defensive coordinator for the Varsity Blues for the last seven years and helped the team make two playoff appearances in the OUA.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the University of Toronto Varsity Blues family,” said Mullen. “I give thanks for the friendship and support of our administration, fellow coaches, alumni, parents and friends of Varsity Blues football. Above all, I thank the student-athletes, our players, for their hard work and unwavering commitment to the program. I will cherish the relationships built and time shared. I remain excited for the fUTure! GO BLUES!”

Mullen previously won the Loney Bowl with St. FX in 2015 and 2016 and a Vanier Cup with Queen’s University in 1992, a game in which his defence recorded a shutout. In 1993, he was awarded the Gino Fracas Award as outstanding volunteer assistant coach. He was inducted into the Queen’s University Coaches Hall of Fame in 2003 and the Queen’s Football Hall of Fame as a builder in 2012. He also won a Vanier Cup as a player with the Gaels in 1978.