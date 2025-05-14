Saskatchewan Roughriders release seven, including Canadian OL Noah Zerr

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released Canadian offensive lineman Noah Zerr.

The 26-year-old native of Langenburg, Sask. joined the team as a free agent last year, played 10 regular-season games, and made four starts at guard. He was originally a second-round pick of the B.C. Lions in the 2022 CFL Draft.

The six-foot-seven, 310-pound blocker played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan where he was named a first-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2021.

The Roughriders have also released American running back Khalan Laborn, American receiver Ty James, American defensive lineman Justin Jefferson, American defensive backs Nicario Harper and Leon Jones, and Global punter Joe Couch.

Saskatchewan has also moved American offensive lineman Julius Buelow and Canadian linebackers Jordan and Justin Herdman-Reed to the suspended list.

CFL teams were required to reduce their rosters to 75 players plus non-counters on Tuesday, May 13 by 11:59 p.m. EDT.

The Roughriders will open their preseason when they visit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Saturday, May 24.