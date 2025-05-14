Ottawa Redblacks release 10, including former Hamilton Tiger-Cats OL Kendrick Sartor

The Ottawa Redblacks have released 10 players from their training camp roster, including veteran offensive lineman Kendrick Sartor.

The six-foot-seven, 316-pound blocker made six starts at right tackle for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023 but was released during training camp the following year. The native of Cincinnati, Ohio had a stint on Ottawa’s practice roster last year but didn’t dress for any regular season games.

Ottawa’s other cuts include American receivers Je’Quan Burton and Jaelen Gill, American defensive linemen John Morgan and Deandre Johnson, American linebackers Brendan Jackson and Cam Bright, American defensive backs Chris McDonald and Derrek Pitts Jr., and Canadian defensive back Yani Gouadfel.

Gouadfel was a sixth-round pick in the 2024 CFL Draft out of Bishop’s University. The six-foot-two, 201-pound defender dressed for three regular-season games last year but didn’t register any statistics.

CFL teams were required to reduce their rosters to 75 players plus non-counters on Tuesday, May 13 by 11:59 p.m. EDT.