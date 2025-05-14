‘He’s one of the best to ever do it, if not the greatest to do it’: Riders’ Kian Schaffer-Baker touts GOAT status for Trevor Harris

Despite his quarterback not having a Grey Cup on his resume as a starting quarterback, Saskatchewan Roughriders’ receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker believes Trevor Harris has potentially achieved GOAT status.

“He’s one of the best to ever do it, if not the greatest to do it,” Schaffer-Baker told radio play-by-play voice Dave Thomas.

The 39-year-old Harris enters the 2025 season 16th on the CFL’s all-time passing yardage list with 33,148. He’ll have a chance to continue climbing as Saskatchewan’s franchise man continues to play high level football.

Harris has won two Grey Cups, however both came as a backup, doing so in 2012 with the Toronto Argonauts and 2016 with the Ottawa Redblacks. He’s been an East Division all-star once and earned a West Division all-star selection last season. Twice the six-foot-three, 212-pound QB has led the three-down league in passing touchdowns — 2015 and 2017.

The Waldo, Ohio native has never been named an East or West Division Most Outstanding Player let alone the CFL’s MOP. That’s not to say he cannot win the award in 2025 or lead his team to a CFL championship as QB1, but it’s not on his resume at the moment. That said, he’s widely respected around the league.

“Playing alongside him, the biggest thing is learning from him. He’s got so much knowledge from the game. I’m a sponge sitting beside him, soaking up every little thing he’s got to offer,” Schaffer-Baker said.

“Trevor’s always going to do the little extra hard work that’s going to set him over the edge on whatever competition he’s got. Whether it’s in the weight room, in the film room, on the field, he’s always one of the hardest workers.”