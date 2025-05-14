Hamilton Tiger-Cats sign second-overall 2025 CFL Draft pick Devin Veresuk

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed Canadian linebacker Devin Veresuk.

The six-foot-two, 232-pound native of Windsor, Ont. recently participated in rookie minicamp with the Indianapolis Colts, which delayed his signing with the Tiger-Cats.

The 23-year-old was a standout at the University of Windsor where he recorded 199 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one interception over 22 collegiate games with the Lancers. He was twice named second-team All-OUA.

Veresuk rose up CFL draft boards following an exceptional performance at the University at Buffalo pro day where he recorded a 36-inch vertical, 124-inch broad jump, 4.47-second forty-yard dash, 4.47-second short shuttle, and 7.19-second three-cone drill. He also repped 225 pounds on the bench press 27 times.

Hamilton also signed Canadian offensive lineman Félix Despins out of Concordia University. The six-foot-three, 313-pound native of Varennes, Que. went unselected in the 2025 CFL Draft.