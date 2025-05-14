Hamilton Tiger-Cats release former first-round pick OL Dayton Black, 10 others

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released Canadian offensive lineman Dayton Black.

The six-foot-six, 295-pound blocker was the sixth overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft out of the University of Saskatchewan. He dressed for 17 regular-season games as a rookie and made one start at right guard. In 2024, he spent most of the season on the six-game injured list before being demoted to the practice roster.

The 25-year-old native of Brandon, Man. played quarterback at Neelin High School. He converted to the defensive line in his first collegiate season with the Huskies before being moved to the offensive line. He was named a Canada West all-star in 2022.

Hamilton’s other cuts include American running back Spencer Brown, American receivers Brevin Easton, Cephus Johnson, and Griffin Hebert, American defensive linemen Maalik Hall and Marcel Walker-Burgess, Canadian linebacker Mitchell Townsend, American defensive backs DJ Daniel and Tyler Boatwright, and Canadian defensive back Gaddiel Kazadi.

CFL teams were required to reduce their rosters to 75 players plus non-counters on Tuesday, May 13 by 11:59 p.m. EDT.

The Tiger-Cats will open their preseason when they host the Toronto Argonauts on Saturday, May 24.