Edmonton Elks release former Stampeders receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes, seven others

The Edmonton Elks have released eight players, including former Calgary Stampeders receiver Tre Odoms-Dukes.

The 27-year-old native of Pensacola, Fla. spent three years in Calgary where he made 71 catches for 798 yards and three touchdowns over 18 regular-season games. He spent the entire 2024 season on the injured list.

The six-foot-three, 216-pound target played collegiately at the University of South Florida where he caught 32 passes for 400 yards and five touchdowns. He had a brief stint with the Denver Broncos before coming to the CFL.

The other players released by the Elks include American receiver Corey Crooms Jr., American defensive linemen Josh Landry and Elijah McAllister, American linebacker Daniel Green, American defensive backs Kalon Barnes and Jalen Green, and Canadian defensive back Jonathan Giustini.

CFL teams were required to reduce their rosters to 75 players plus non-counters on Tuesday, May 13 by 11:59 p.m. EDT.

The Elks will open their preseason when they visit the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday, May 24.