Calgary Stampeders sign Canadian OL Tomas Jack-Kurdyla following release from Elks

The Calgary Stampeders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla following his release from Edmonton Elks.

The six-foot-four, 300-pound blocker was selected fourth overall in the 2020 CFL Draft and played 44 regular-season games over four seasons with the team. He started nine games in 2021, nine games in 2022, 18 games in 2023, and three games in 2024. He missed most of last season due to injury.

In January, the 29-year-old signed a two-year contract extension with Edmonton. He received a $25,000 signing bonus, according to 3DownNation insider Justin Dunk, as part of a deal that was supposed to pay him $146,000 in hard money for the 2024 season.

Calgary has also signed American defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory and Global punter Fraser Masin.

Mallory played collegiately at Michigan State University and Arizona State University before a stint with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent in 2024. The native Bolingbrook, Ill. recorded 92 total tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, five pass knockdowns, and two fumble recoveries over 38 collegiate games.

Masin was the first overall pick of the 2025 CFL Global Draft and recently attended rookie minicamp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Over 37 career games at Ole Miss, he punted 125 times for an average of 43.5 yards.

The Stampeders will open the preseason on Monday, May 19.