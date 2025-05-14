Calgary Stampeders release 12, including former third-round pick Kwadwo Boahen

The Calgary Stampeders have released 12 players, including Canadian defensive lineman Kwadwo Boahen.

The six-foot-one, 285-pound native of Calgary, Alta. played three regular-season games with the Stampeders in 2024, recording one defensive tackle. He spent most of the year on the six-game injured list.

Boahen returned to the University of Alberta for his final year of collegiate eligibility in 2023 where he recorded 12 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one pass knockdown, and one forced fumble.

The Stampeders also released 11 American players, including running back Deshaun Fenwick, receivers Daylen Baldwin and Mike Harley Jr., offensive linemen Deiyantei Powell-Woods and Justin Shaffer, defensive linemen Josh Carr Jr., Savion Jackson, and Michael Mason, linebacker Alex Howard, and defensive backs Meiko Dotson and Sam Mathews.

CFL teams were required to reduce their rosters to 75 players plus non-counters on Tuesday, May 13 by 11:59 p.m. EDT.

The Stampeders will open their preseason when they visit the B.C. Lions on Monday, May 19.