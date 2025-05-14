B.C. Lions release former first-round pick Francis Bemiy Jr., eight others

The B.C. Lions have released Canadian defensive lineman Francis Bemiy Jr.

The 26-year-old was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2023 CFL Draft and dressed for eight games as a rookie, recording five defensive tackles. He spent all of last season on injured reserve, dressing for zero games.

The six-foot-four, 260-pound defender played collegiately at Southern Utah University where he recorded 163 total tackles, 38.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, three forced fumbles, one pass knockdown, and one fumble recovery. He was named first-team All-Big Sky in 2020.

The Lions also released American running back Qadree Ollison, American receivers Jared Bernhardt, Devin Carter, and Ed Lee, American offensive lineman X’Zauvea Gadlin, American defensive lineman Adam Rodriguez, and American defensive backs Kole Jones and Wyryor Noil.

B.C. also moved American defensive back Johnny Dixon to the active roster.

CFL teams were required to reduce their rosters to 75 players plus non-counters on Tuesday, May 13 by 11:59 p.m. EDT.