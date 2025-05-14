3DownNation Podcast: Packers sign Elgersma, Collaros gets suspended, CFL camp cuts

John Hodge and JC Abbott discuss the Green Bay Packers signing Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma, Zach Collaros being suspended for the first game of the CFL season, TSN’s preseason broadcast schedule, the first wave of training camp cuts across the CFL, Kalil Pimpleton and Mark Korte signing long-term contract extensions, the B.C. Lions getting Snoop Dogg for their home opener, and Chad Kelly being ’50-50′ to start the season.

