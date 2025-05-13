Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign sixth overall 2025 CFL Draft pick Connor Shay

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed Canadian linebacker Connor Shay.

The six-foot-two, 232-pound defender started 12 games at the University of Wyoming this past season, recording 76 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, three pass knockdowns, 1.5 sacks, and one interception. He played 49 games over his collegiate career and made 97 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four pass knockdowns, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.

Shay rocketed up CFL draft boards after posting elite testing numbers at his pro day, including a 4.52-second forty-yard dash, 6.80-second three-cone drill, and 38.5-inch vertical jump.

The physical linebacker was born in Danville, Calif. but qualified for Canadian citizenship through his father, Chuck, who was born in Charlottetown, P.E.I.

Shay recently attended rookie minicamp with the New York Jets but wasn’t signed to an NFL contract.

Winnipeg opened training camp on Sunday with the team’s first preseason game scheduled for Saturday, May 24 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.