Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back longtime DB Brandon Alexander as guest coach

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have brought longtime American defensive back Brandon Alexander back to training camp as a guest coach, according to in-house reporter Ed Tait.

The 31-year-old became a free agent in February and went unsigned, though he insisted that he didn’t plan on retiring.

The native of Orlando, Fla. first joined the Blue Bombers in 2017 following a brief stint with the Atlanta Falcons. He played 89 career CFL regular-season games over seven seasons with the team and recorded 268 defensive tackles, 20 special teams tackles, eight interceptions, and seven forced fumbles.

During his tenure in Winnipeg, Alexander was twice named All-West Division, once named All-CFL, and won two Grey Cups.

According to Tait, Alexander will transition to a new role as amateur football ambassador once training camp is over.