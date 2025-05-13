University of Saskatchewan head coach Scott Flory joins Montreal Alouettes as guest coach

Scott Flory has joined the Montreal Alouettes as a guest coach in training camp, according to in-house reported Joey Alfieri.

The 48-year-old played along Montreal’s offensive line from 1999 to 2013, earning nine All-CFL selections, eleven All-East Division selections, and winning three Grey Cups. He was named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman five times and the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman twice.

The native of Regina, Sask. returned to his home province following his retirement from the CFL to serve as the offensive coordinator for the University of Saskatchewan. He held the role for three seasons before being promoted to head coach in 2017.

The Huskies have gone 34-20 during the regular season during Flory’s tenure, winning three Hardy Cups, two Uteck Bowls, and making two Vanier Cup appearances.

Flory was inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame as a player in 2018.