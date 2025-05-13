Toronto Argonauts release eight, including NFL draft pick, Super Bowl winner Armani Watts

The Toronto Argonauts have released eight players, including former NFL defensive back Armani Watts.

CFL teams were required to cut down to 75 players, excluding non-counters, by 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 13.

The 29-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 NFL Draft. He played 53 regular-season games over the next four years with the team, recording 58 tackles, three tackles for loss, two sacks, two pass breakups, and one fumble recovery.

The native of Richmond, Cal. also dressed for nine playoff games, including two Super Bowls, winning a championship in 2019.

Watts was last under contract in the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

Toronto’s other cuts include American receiver Mark Pope, Canadian offensive lineman Daniel Shin, American defensive linemen Isaiah Chambers, Jalen Green, and Daymond Williams, American defensive back Anthony Sao, and Canadian kicker Dawson Hodge.

The Argonauts will play their first preseason game against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, May 24.