Saskatchewan Roughriders sign NCAA Division II award-winning OL Yoesph Carter

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Yoesph Carter.

The six-foot-four, 295-pound blocker spent the past two seasons at the University of Findlay, a Division II program located in Ohio. He played 16 games with the team and earned first-team All-American honours from D2Football.com and second-team All-American honours from Don Hansen and AFCA. He was also named the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Lineman of the Year.

The native of Cincinnati, Ohio previously played at Western Illinois University and Jackson State University, appearing in 12 games.

The Roughriders have also released American defensive back Mark Webb and removed American receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley from the suspended list.