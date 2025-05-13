Montreal Alouettes expect Mustafa Johnson to be ready for regular season

The Montreal Alouettes expect American defensive lineman Mustafa Johnson to be ready for the start of the regular season, a spokesperson told 3DownNation contributor Pablo Herrera-Vergara on Tuesday.

The six-foot, 285-pound defender suffered a knee injury late last year that forced him to miss three regular-season games and the playoffs. Over 15 games, he recorded 35 defensive tackles, six sacks, one blocked kick, and four pass knockdowns.

The 26-year-old native of Aurora, Co. joined the Alouettes as a free agent in 2022. Over 40 career CFL games, the University of Colorado product has registered 96 tackles, 15 sacks, and one touchdown. He was named All-East Division in 2023 when he helped Montreal win the Grey Cup.

When he signed a contract extension with the Alouettes this offseason, general manager Danny Maciocia called Johnson “one of the best players (in the CFL) at his position.” He is currently the CFL’s fifth-highest-paid defensive lineman.

The Alouettes will open the regular season against the Toronto Argonauts on Friday, June 6.