‘I was pissed at him’: Scott Milanovich harping on Ticats’ QB Bo Levi Mitchell to protect the football

Bo Levi Mitchell led the CFL in passing yards last year, but he also threw the most interceptions.

The 35-year-old produced 5,451 yards through the air, although his 18 interceptions were too high for Scott Milanovich’s liking. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ head coach wants him to cut down on errant passes which cause turnovers throughout training camp leading into the 2025 season.

“Bo looks good. I was pissed at him because he threw two interceptions. That’s what he’s gotta fix and he knows this,” Milanovich said after practice on Monday.

“He’s throwing the ball well. Most importantly, his footwork looks cleaner this year in terms of trusting the drops and that’s what’s going to give him the accuracy we’re really looking for.”

Since entering the CFL in 2013, Mitchell’s been intercepted 117 times in 140 starts. Of his 10 seasons as a starter, he’s been picked off 10 or more times in seven of them. 18 in 2024 was the most interceptions in a single season during his career so far.

“I’m going to be on him and all the quarterbacks hard. This isn’t a time to relax, this is a time to be more efficient, protect the football, build upon some of the good things that he in particular did last year and take it to the next level,” Milanovich said.

The former QB wants to see his starter increase production while cutting down mistakes.