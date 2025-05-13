Edmonton Elks extend All-West Division OL Mark Korte through 2027

“A pillar of the community is what this organization can be and what we want it to be. I hope to contribute to that over the next three seasons.”

The native of Spruce Grove, Alta. was originally selected in the first round of the 2018 CFL Draft by the Ottawa Redblacks. He played 49 regular-season games over three seasons with the team before signing with his hometown club.

Under the terms of his previous contract, Korte was the third-highest-paid offensive lineman in the CFL.