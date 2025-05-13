Edmonton Elks extend All-West Division OL Mark Korte through 2027

The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian offensive lineman Mark Korte to a contract extension through 2027.
The 28-year-old signed with the Elks as a free agent in 2022 and has since played 53 regular-season games at guard and centre. He was named All-West Division for the first time in his career in 2024.
“I’m really excited to be committing to the Edmonton Elks for the next three years,” Korte said in a statement. “It really means a lot to me as someone who grew up in Edmonton, grew up a fan, and saw what this team could be — especially in Commonwealth Stadium. Bringing it back to that level over the next three years is really important to me.”
“A pillar of the community is what this organization can be and what we want it to be. I hope to contribute to that over the next three seasons.”
The native of Spruce Grove, Alta. was originally selected in the first round of the 2018 CFL Draft by the Ottawa Redblacks. He played 49 regular-season games over three seasons with the team before signing with his hometown club.
Under the terms of his previous contract, Korte was the third-highest-paid offensive lineman in the CFL.