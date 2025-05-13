Drop It Like It’s Hot: Snoop Dogg to play B.C. Lions home opener

The B.C. Lions have secured Snoop Dogg to perform at this year’s home opener.

The 53-year-old native of Long Beach, Calif. is one of the most recognizable names in the history of hip hop, selling over 23 million albums in the United States and 35 million albums worldwide.

Snoop Dogg’s smash hit single “Drop It Like It’s Hot” reached No. 1 on the U.S. charts in 2004 with other top ten singles including “Gin and Juice,” “Beautiful,” “Sensual Seduction,” “Young, Wild & Free,” “Bad Decisions,” and “What’s My Name?”

A frequent collaborator and featured artist, the rapper has also appeared on many other top-ten hits, including Dr. Dre’s “Nuthin’ but a ‘G’ Thang,” Chingy’s “Holidae In,” 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P.,” The Pussycat Dolls’ “Buttons,” Akon’s “I Wanna Love You,” Katy Perry’s “California Gurls,” and Jason Derulo’s “Wiggle.”

In 2018, Snoop Dogg was added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In 2022, he won a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance at the Super Bowl LVI halftime show. He has received 17 nominations at the Grammy Awards.

This marks the fourth straight year the Lions have had a high-profile musical act perform at their home opener, helping spike attendance. OneRepublic drew a crowd of 34,082 in 2022, LL Cool J garnered 33,103 fans in 2023, and 50 Cent almost sold out the stadium with an audience of 53,788 in 2024.

B.C.’s attendance has increased by 31.9 percent since 2022 as the team averaged crowds of 26,883 last season, its best figure since 2014.

The Lions will host the Edmonton Elks for their home opener on Saturday, June 7 at 10:00 p.m. EDT.