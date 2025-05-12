TSN to broadcast two preseason CFL games in 2025, rest available on CFL+

TSN is set to broadcast two CFL preseason games in 2025, according to a schedule recently posted to the network’s website.

The two preseason games chosen for broadcast will feature the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday, May 24 and the Montreal Alouettes and Ottawa Redblacks on Friday, May 30. The former will overlap slightly with a preseason game between the Edmonton Elks and Calgary Stampeders, while the latter will overlap in full or in part with three other games that same day.

According to a CFL spokesperson, the league will carry the other seven preseason games on its streaming service, CFL+. This will include the preseason game between the Calgary Stampeders and B.C. Lions on May 19 as well as the three untelevised preseason games on May 24 and May 30.

TSN will carry all 81 regular-season CFL games in 2025, 19 of which will also be shown on CTV. Last year, seven regular-season games were shown exclusively on CTV. This year, there will be no CTV exclusives as the games will be simulcast on TSN and CTV.

The East Semi-Final, East Final, and Grey Cup will also be simulcast on TSN and CTV, while the West Semi-Final and West Final will be shown exclusively on TSN.

CTV was launched in 1961 and remains Canada’s largest television network. The CFL was shown on CTV from 1962 to 1986 with the network simulcasting the Grey Cup with CBC during that time. The network was purchased by Bell, which also owns TSN, in 2001.

Regular-season CFL television ratings fell six percent from 2023 to 2024 but viewership exploded in the playoffs with increases of 41.7 percent for the East and West Semi-Finals and 18.2 percent for the East and West Finals. Viewership for the Grey Cup was essentially flat year-over-year, though English-language ratings increased by 19.9 percent.

None of these figures include streaming numbers from TSN Direct.