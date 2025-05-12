Saskatchewan Roughriders taking it slow with receiver Shawn Bane Jr. working back from knee injury

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ head coach Corey Mace won’t rule out American receiver Shawn Bane Jr. practicing during training camp but it does not seem as though he’s anticipating him being on the field in Saskatoon.

Bane Jr. suffered a season-ending right knee injury in Week 17 last year when then-Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Money Hunter hit him low while he was trying to catch a pass. He completely tore his LCL and partially tore his ACL.

“It might be a little too early [for him to practice during training camp] but you know me, I’m never going to say no to anything. These guys know their bodies best — we’ll slow roll it,” Mace said.

The five-foot-nine, 178-pound pass catcher produced a breakout season after joining the Riders in 2023, recording 93 receptions for 1,104 yards with four majors. The Sarasota, Fla. native has one year remaining on his contract with Saskatchewan.

“We’re going to slow roll him and make sure that he’s OK so that he can hit the ground running when it’s time,” Mace said.

“It was unfortunate the timing of his injury last year. He’s been busting his tail. We got Mr. Farthing and an incredible athletic therapist staff.”

Through 45 career CFL games, Bane Jr. has registered 166 receptions for 2,073 yards with 11 touchdowns while averaging 12.5 yards per catch. The 29-year-old caught 49 passes for 581 yards with five touchdowns in 14 games last season.