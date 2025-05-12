Ottawa Redblacks sign 2025 fifth-round CFL Draft pick DB Eric Cumberbatch

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed Canadian defensive back Eric Cumberbatch. He was selected in the fifth round, 42nd overall in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The Alexandria, ON native played U Sports football at the University of Ottawa. He registered 10.5 tackles, one sack, and one interception in four games during the 2024 season.

During the 2023 season, the six-foot-two, 202-pound cover man earned U Sports first team All-Canadian and OUA first-team all-star honours, starting all eight regular season games, and one playoff game. He finished the regular season ranked third on the team with 32.5 total tackles with four pass break-ups and two interceptions.

The 22-year-old Cumberbatch attended rookie mini-camp with the New Orleans Saints.