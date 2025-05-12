Las Vegas Raiders waive former Hamilton Tiger-Cats speedster Tyreik McAllister

The Las Vegas Raiders have waived former CFL standout Tyreik McAllister.

The five-foot-eleven, 180-pounder dressed for three regular-season games with the Raiders in 2024, rushing twice for 11 yards, returning two punts for 24 yards, returning two kickoffs for 49 yards, and making one tackle. He finished the year on the team’s practice roster and subsequently signed a futures contract for 2025.

The 27-year-old had a breakout season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2023, leading the CFL in kickoff return average and all-purpose yards. He recorded 13 carries for 52 yards, 27 receptions for 364 yards and two touchdowns, 41 kickoff returns for an average of 25.3 yards, 56 punt returns for an average of 10.8 yards, and seven missed field goal returns for 408 yards and one touchdown.

The native of Latta, S.C. spent a portion of the 2022 season on the practice roster with the Denver Broncos after going undrafted out of the University of Charleston. He primarily played running back prior to coming to the CFL.

McAllister’s CFL rights aren’t owned by any particular team, making him a true free agent if he elects to come back north of the border.