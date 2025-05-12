Edmonton Elks release American defensive back Terrell Carter

The Edmonton Elks have released American defensive back Terrell Carter from their training camp roster.

Carter signed with the team in March after spending the last two seasons with the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL and USFL. In 12 games for the team across the two leagues, he made 35 total tackles and one interception. He previously spent time with the Los Angeles Rams as an undrafted free agent.

The five-foot-11, 193-pound defender wrapped up his collegiate career with TCU in 2021, making 63 total tackles, breaking up two passes, and recording one interception in 10 games. He spent the four seasons prior at the University of Memphis, amassing 187 total tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, three forced fumbles, 40 pass breakups, seven interceptions, and one defensive touchdown. He was twice named second-team All-AAC.

The Edmonton Elks will open their 2025 regular season on Saturday, June 7 when they visit the B.C. Lions.