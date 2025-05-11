Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign former Fresno State DL Devo Bridges, release one

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive end Devo Bridges.

The six-foot-two, 255-pound Bridges played four NCAA seasons at Fresno State University. He suited up in 53 games for the Bulldogs while recording 148 total defensive tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks, one pass defended and one interception.

The Rialto, CA native was named second-team All-Mountain West after his senior season in 2024. He registered 48 total tackles, eight tackles for loss, eight qurterback hurries and 1.5 sacks in 13 games last year.

In another move, Winnipeg released American linebacker Marvin Pierre.