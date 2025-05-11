Toronto Argonauts sign first-round CFL draft pick Jeremiah Ojo

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian defensive lineman Jeremiah Ojo, their first-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The six-foot-two, 246-pound defender recently attended rookie minicamp with the New York Giants, which delayed his signing.

The native of Montreal, Que. recorded 17 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks over 24 collegiate regular-season games at the Université de Montréal, earning back-to-back first-team All-Canadian selections. He was a standout at the CFL Combine in Regina, running a 4.59-second forty-yard dash and recording 25 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Ojo was taken with the seventh overall pick in the 2025 CFL Draft, making him the second-highest defensive lineman taken and the second-highest U Sports player taken.

The Argonauts have also cut American receiver Vyncint Smith and American linebacker Brian Holloway. American defensive lineman Andre Carter, American defensive back Jai Nunn-Liddell, and Global kicker Alfredo Gachuz-Lozada were moved to the suspended list.