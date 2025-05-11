Six intriguing battles to monitor at Ottawa Redblacks 2025 CFL training camp

The 2024 season was one of growth for the Ottawa Redblacks organization.

Not only did the team return to the playoffs for the first time in four seasons, it also unearthed its franchise quarterback in Dru Brown, unveiled a new jersey that was met with widespread acclaim and gave fans in the stands at TD Place something to cheer about, setting a franchise record by going an impressive 7-1-1 at home.

Following an unceremonious post-season exit at the hands of the eventual Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final, the organizational focus shifted to building upon the year’s success.

General manager Shawn Burke had a busy off-season. Faced with 31 pending free agents, Burke moved quickly to prioritize those the team felt could still make meaningful contributions, eventually bringing back 22 players, including names such as Justin Hardy, Adarius Pickett, Zack Pelehos, DeVonte Dedmon, Dino Boyd and the entire starting defensive line.

In addition to retaining his own guys, Burke shored up positions of weakness by adding impact players like three-time All-CFL receiver Eugene Lewis, two-time All-CFL running back William Stanback, Canadian centre Peter Godber and linebacker Ayinde ‘Ace’ Eley. He also overhauled the secondary, parting ways with Damon Webb, Money Hunter and Brandin Dandridge, and brought in Robert Priester, Amari Henderson and six other defensive backs.

The flurry of off-season transactions and careful planning culminates with the start of training camp. This year’s edition takes place at Richardson Stadium, in Kingston ON. It marks the first time the Redblacks have held training camp outside Ottawa.

With a slew of returning starters, some jobs are basically guaranteed, but there will still be fierce battles at a wide range of positions.

Here are six worth keeping a close eye on.

Quarterbacks: battle of the backups

There is no uncertainty at the game’s most important position. 28-year-old Dru Brown is Ottawa’s starter. In his second season in offensive coordinator Tommy Condell’s system, he’ll look to improve upon the nearly 4,000 yards he threw for in 15 starts last year.

Where things get interesting is behind him. Gone is veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who now is plying his trade on the west coast with the B.C. Lions. His spot in the quarterback room has been taken by 32-year-old Matthew Shiltz, who was signed in free agency. Shiltz is a career journeyman backup, with stints in Montreal, Hamilton and Calgary before joining the Redblacks. Entering his eighth year in the league, Shiltz will look to cement his role as Brown’s primary backup.

But it’s not that simple. 26-year-old Dustin Crum remains on the roster and although he didn’t start a game in 2024, he does have 14 starts under his belt as a rookie in 2023. Crum boasts a 69 percent career completion percentage while throwing for 3,429 yards with 10 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. To date, he’s yet to take the next step in his passing development, but he’s a true threat with his legs, as evidenced by his 947 career rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground.

Finally, there is Tyrie Adams. Heading into his fourth season, the 27-year-old has yet to see significant playing time, but has flashed a big arm, accuracy and impressive mobility in limited snaps. After missing almost all of 2023 due to a torn ACL, Adams was buried on the depth chart in 2024.

Unlike some situations where there’s a perceived frontrunner, being the primary clipboard holder is truly up for grabs in the nation’s capital. Whoever put the most work in during the off-season, is able to string together consistently strong showings in practice and makes the most of their pre-season reps will earn the job.

Given it’s virtually unheard of for a team’s starter to play all 18 regular season games, R-Nation should pay close attention to this battle as they’ll likely see the winner start a game or two.

Receivers: depth roles up for grabs and a maple showdown

Arguably the team’s strongest positional group last season, the receiving group will be better in 2025, largely thanks to adding Eugene Lewis and rookie sensation Kalil Pimpleton continuing to develop. When you factor in Justin Hardy and Bralon Addison, that’s four-of-five starting receiver positions already spoken for. With that said, Lewis, Hardy and Addison are respectively 32, 33 and 31 years old, which while not the end of the world, also means that reliable backups will need to be ready to step in if called upon. The leading candidates should be Maurice Ffrench and Andre Miller as the Americans with the most CFL experience under their belts, but a strong pre-season showing from any of the other American pass catchers currently on the roster might be enough to unseat them.

As for the fifth and final starting receiver spot, in the past, it’s typically been a Canadian position given how the Redblacks arrange their game day rosters. The incumbent is six-foot-six Nick Mardner, who heads into his sophomore season after catching 26 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie. He’ll be pushed by a trio of fellow youngsters. There’s 25-year-old Darius Simmons, who went undrafted in the 2024 CFL Draft yet was a three-time RSEQ all-star with McGill. And there’s Keelan White and Ethan Jordan, two 2025 CFL Draft picks who were selected third and 51st overall, respectively.

White doesn’t boast Mardner’s size, but is known for slick route running and catching everything sent his way. Jordan is a speedster, evidenced by his 4.44-second forty-yard dash at the CFL Combine, and was productive in U Sports, snagging 243 passes for 3,274 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Offensive line: right tackle

Had Dontae Bull not retired due to a recently sustained injury, this would be a very different section. Zack Pelehos would have still been in the lead position regardless but with Bull stepping out of the picture, the battle shifts. Now it’s less about Pelehos fending off another high pedigree draft pick and more focused on the 25-year-old staying steady enough to keep the ultra-versatile veteran Jacob Ruby as the sixth offensive lineman.

Ruby himself will be in somewhat of a battle, as Sam Carson also lurks in the background. The Calgary native was selected in the second round, 12th overall by Ottawa in the 2025 CFL Draft. While it would be a surprise to see the six-foot-four, 300 pounder getting significant reps, depending how well he shows he could push to be included in heavy packages.

Regardless of how it all shakes out for the Redblacks, they have plenty of Canadian depth at the position, which is crucial for ratio purposes.

Linebackers: will the party start on time?

When all-star linebacker Adarius Pickett went down with a torn Achilles during Week 15 in Hamilton, the Redblacks defence instantly became less dynamic and dangerous. From the slew of videos he’s posted to his social media accounts throughout the off-season, the 2023 East Division Most Outstanding Defensive Player looks to be on track with his rehab. Even if Pickett is on the field and participating in most drills, the Redblacks could still choose to be extra cautious and ease their star strong-side linebacker back into action. Should that prove to be the case, someone will need to step up.

A name worth keeping an eye on is Robert Priester. Signed from the Argos in CFL free agency, the 31-year-old may have a leg up on his competition due to his familiarity with new defensive coordinator William Fields’ system and schemes. Priester’s coverage skills, nose for the ball and strong tackling allow him to play multiple positions in the secondary, but that blend of skill is also ideally suited for the the strong-side linebacker position.

Another route Ottawa could go if Pickett is forced to miss time would be to flip starting linebacker Frankie Griffin from the weak-side. Doing so would require someone to fill his shoes, which means an opportunity to stand out during camp would need to be taken advantage of.

Davion Taylor made nine starts at linebacker in 2024 and will look to build off a strong rookie campaign. Canadian Lucas Cormier has dealt with unfortunate injuries the past two seasons but the team remains high on their second round pick, 10th overall from the 2023 CFL Draft. Second-year Americans Adrian Frye and Bennett Williams could also be options, depending how things shake out in the secondary.

Secondary: holdovers versus newcomers

No position was more in need of a makeover than the secondary and it’s safe to say the unit has been overhauled. Three starters from last season were released or not re-signed in Damon Webb, Money Hunter and Brandin Dandridge, while Canadian Ty Cranston retired.

Tobias Harris, Deandre Lamont, Alijah McGhee, Adrian Frye and Bennett Williams all return, but face stiff competition. In terms of CFL experience, Amari Henderson spent the past three seasons in Regina with Saskatchewan before signing with Ottawa. Priester is heading into his fifth season with two rings to his name and a Grey Cup pick-six.

Two other names worth highlighting are Craig James and Derrek Pitts Jr. Both are CFL neophytes, but boast extensive pro experience. James spent his six NFL seasons with stints in Minnesota, Philadelphia, New York and Detroit. Pitts also spent time in the NFL, most recently with Tampa Bay.

When it comes to the safety position, it’ll be another battle of Canucks. Alonzo Addae is coming off his best season as a pro. In 2024 he started 14 games while making 39 tackles and two interceptions. Addae needs to be excellent during camp and the pre-season because he has five players breathing down his neck. Former Carleton Raven Justin Howell has held the starting job at times, but has struggled to stay healthy and on the field. Perhaps one of the best open field tacklers on the team, Howell heads into his seventh season with 71 games experience, 137 tackles, five forced fumbles and one sack.

Rounding out the group is Yani Gouadfel, who heads into his sophomore year looking to continue to grow. The recently signed Charlie Ringland looked good in limited action for the B.C. Lions in 2024. And 2025 CFL Draft picks Eric Cumberbatch and King Ambers are in the mix.

For everyone who doesn’t wind up being the starter, the only way to guarantee a spot on the roster will be to shine on special teams, so pay close attentions to who is hustling down the field covering kicks and punts plus blocking on returns.

Returners: running it back

Every time the ball is in DeVonte Dedmon’s hands he’s a legitimate threat to go all the way. The problem for R-Nation and the Redblacks is that in recent seasons, Dedmon’s been hurt too frequently. Limited to 10 games in 2024, Dedmon averaged 11.6 yards per punt return and a CFL-high 27.6 yards per kickoff return.

When Dedmon was extended in February, it was with the intention for him to be the team’s primary returner in 2025. But the role won’t be handed to him. Look for Ayir Asante and Je’Quan Burton to make the most of any return opportunities.

This and that:

– Long snapper Peter Adjey is currently injured but should return soon. No other long snapper has been added to the roster (yet) because normally the first few days of special teams drills in training camp are circuits, with no need for a snapper.

– Had he been healthy to start camp, it would’ve been interesting to see how hard Ayinde ‘Ace’ Eley could’ve pushed Jovan Santos-Knox at the middle linebacker position. While his injury won’t put his season in jeopardy, it’s tough to say when B.C.’s team nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie in 2024 will be ready to take the field.

– Canadian defensive end Aidan John took a huge leap from his rookie season to his sophomore one. I’m extremely curious to see what he has in store for year three.

– In 2024, William Stanback turned a career-high 231 carries into a career-high 1,175 rushing yards and made a career-high 46 catches for a career-high 413 receiving yards. That’s a lot of touches for any running back, let alone a 30-year-old one. Given that he’s the only veteran back on the team, I’ll be watching closely to see how much work he’s given during camp and the pre-season — keeping him healthy is vital.

– Given the organization’s success with turning Global players into actual contributors, see linebacker Tryon Vrede and defensive lineman Blessman Ta’ala, it was somewhat surprising to see the team select a pair of punters, Callum Eddings and James Burnip in the 2025 Global Draft. The job is still Richie Leone’s to lose, but clearly he’ll have to compete for it.

– As part of the CFL QB internship program, Queen’s University quarterback Alex Vreeken joins the Redblacks for training camp. Vreeken was a 2025 U Sports East-West Bowl selection.