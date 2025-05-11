Saskatchewan Roughriders sign 2025 second-round CFL Draft pick OL Erik Andersen

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Canadian offensive lineman Erik Andersen.

The six-foot-six, 314-pound Andersen was selected by the Riders in the second round, 13th overall during the 2025 CFL Draft.

He spent five collegiate seasons (2020-2024) at Western University, starting 40 games at left tackle. The London, ON native allowed two quarterback sacks in 2023 and 2024 combined. The former Mustang was a two-time first-team All-Canadian and was the OUA’s nominee for the J. P. Metras Trophy, which is given annually to the top lineman in U Sports football.

Andersen attended rookie mini-camp with the New York Giants in May.

In addition to signing Andersen, Saskatchewan has released American defensive lineman Jordan Smith and moved American receiver Ja’Marcus Bradley to the suspended list.

The Roughriders open training camp on Sunday, May 11 at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon, SK.