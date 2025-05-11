Hamilton Tiger-Cats release QB Taulia Tagovailoa, brother of NFL star Tua, ahead of training camp

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released 12 players ahead of the opening of training camp, most notably quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa played in eight games for the Ticats after joining the team last June, rushing three times for 10 yards and a touchdown as a package player. He also completed his only pass attempt for six yards.

“It was the fit. I think [Taulia] has a lot of talent. He’s got a chance… I figure he’ll get picked up by somebody else,” head coach Scott Milanovich said. “It was a fit within what we’re looking for in this offence. He’s a great kid, I wish him well, it’s hard to see him go.”

The 25-year-old played 41 collegiate games over four seasons at the University of Maryland where he completed 67.1 percent of his pass attempts for 11,256 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions. He also rushed for 206 yards and 13 touchdowns. The native of ‘Ewa Beach, Hawaii finished his collegiate career as the all-time passing leader in the Big Ten Conference.

Tagovailoa originally started his collegiate career at the University of Alabama where his brother, Tua, played quarterback. Tua was selected with the fifth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and has since thrown for 15,506 yards, 100 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions over 64 career NFL games.

Also released were 10 other Americans, including quarterback Tyler Huff, offensive linemen Bryson Broadway and Grant Starck, receiver Trae Shropshire, linebackers Justin Whiteside and Chris Russell Jr., defensive lineman Tramel Walthour, and defensive backs Josh Deberry, Eric Haney, and Darren Evans. The only Canadian released was defensive tackle Reece Martin, who was selected in the fourth round of the 2023 CFL Draft and appeared in three games last season.

CFL teams were required to cut down to 85 players, excluding non-counters, by 11:59 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 10. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats open training camp on Sunday, May 11.