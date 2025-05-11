Edmonton Elks sign former Georgia receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, one other

The Edmonton Elks have signed American receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound Rosemy-Jacksaint joins the Elks after four seasons (2020-2023) at the University of Georgia. The Pompano Beach, FL native suited up in 47 career games with the Bulldogs, recording 74 receptions for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns.

Following the 2024 NFL Draft, Rosemy-Jacksaint signed an undrafted free agent deal with the Washington Commanders and was released in August — then joining the Philadelphia Eagles practice roster until November of last year.

Edmonton has also signed American linebacker Darien Butler.

The five-foot-10, 22-pound Butler signs on with the Green and Gold after four seasons (2018-2021) at Arizona State University. He appeared in 40 games for the Sun Devils, recording 243 total tackles, 24.5 tackles-for-loss, four sacks, and three interceptions over his NCAA career.

The 25-year-old Butler was a three-time captain at ASU, was named a Butkus Award semifinalist in 2021 as one the nations top collegiate linebackers at the NCAA FBS level, and earned All-PAC-12 second team in 2021.

The Los Angeles, CA native signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 until he was waived in July 2024 following a failed physical. He earned over 1.1 million USD while in the NFL.

In another move, the Elks released American defensive lineman Ali Fayad.

Edmonton opens training camp on Sunday, May 11 at Commonwealth Stadium.