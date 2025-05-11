B.C. Lions release nine including American QB Garrett Shrader

The B.C. Lions have released nine players including American quarterback Garrett Shrader.

The six-foot-four, 215-pound dual-threat passer finished his collegiate career at Syracuse University where he went 16-15 as a starter from 2021 to 2023, completing 60.4 percent of his passes for 5,771 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. He also rushed 436 times for 1,694 yards and 31 scores.

The Charlotte, N.C. native started his collegiate career at Mississippi State University where he completed 57.5 percent of his passes for 1,170 yards, eight touchdowns, and five interceptions in 2019. He also ran for 587 yards and six touchdowns before being converted the receiver in 2020.

The Leos also cut American running back Nathaniel Peat, American offensive lineman Tairiq Stewart, American receiver Bailey Gaither, American receiver MJ Wright, American receiver Joseph Scates, American defensive lineman Jeffrey Johnson, American defensive lineman Tomasi Laulile and American defensive back Anthony Witherstone.

The Lions added four players to the suspended list: American offensive lineman Derwin Gray, American receiver Lynn Bowden, American defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor and American defensive back Johnny Dixon.