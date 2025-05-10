Winnipeg Blue Bombers release two, including former Manitoba Bisons DL Brock Gowanlock

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have released two players, including Canadian defensive lineman Brock Gowanlock and American defensive back Marque Collins.

Gowanlock spent the past three seasons with the Montreal Alouettes, recording four defensive tackles and 12 special teams tackles. He played only three games due to injury in 2024 before signing with the Blue Bombers in February.

The six-foot-three, 235-pound defender was originally an eighth-round pick of the Alouettes in the 2020 CFL Draft. He was active for the team’s victory in the 110th Grey Cup over Winnipeg.

The 28-year-old native of Duncan, B.C. played collegiately at the University of Manitoba where he recorded 177 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 11 sacks, four pass knockdowns, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and one touchdown over 38 games. He was named a Canada West all-star and a second-team U Sports All-Canadian in 2021.

Collins played collegiately at Weber State from 2018 to 2023 and Brigham Young University in 2024. He attended the Big 12 Pro Day in March.

At Weber State, he recorded 100 total tackles, five interceptions, and one-and-a-half sacks in 47 career games. He posted several career-highs in his sophomore season with 39 tackles, six pass breakups, and one sack in 12 starts. The Sacramento, Calif. native earned an All-Big Sky Honourable Mention in 2021 and was a part of three Big Sky Championship teams.

The five-foot-eleven, 175-pound defender transferred to BYU for his final season. Collins started 12 of 13 games, recording 25 tackles and two interceptions. He finished the year as an All-Big 12 Honourable Mention via the College Football Network.

The Blue Bombers will start training camp on Sunday, May 11 after completing rookie camp on Friday, May 9.