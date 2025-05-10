Winnipeg Blue Bombers release former NFL DB Quandre Mosely, eight others

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made nine cuts following rookie camp, including former NFL defensive back Quandre Mosely.

The six-foot-one, 185-pound native of Brunswick, Ga. was a member of five different NFL teams from 2022 to 2024, spending time with the Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, and Carolina Panthers. He dressed for one regular-season game with the Patriots, though he didn’t register any statistics.

The 25-year-old spent the final three seasons of his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky where he made 69 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, 13 pass knockdowns, three interceptions, and one touchdown over 36 games.

Winnipeg’s other cuts included receivers D’Marcus Adams and Geordon Porter, offensive lineman Michael Todd, defensive linemen Dreydon Hall and Camron Peterson, linebacker Kobe Wilson, and defensive backs Duron Lowe and Jordan Toles. All eight players are American and none had previous CFL experience.

The Blue Bombers will start training camp on Sunday, May 11 after completing rookie camp on Friday, May 9.